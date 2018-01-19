× Fox 4 Movie Critics to host interactive chat event!

COME HEAR SHAWN EDWARDS AND RUSS SIMMONS SHARE THEIR STORIES

Join us for a new series, Cocktails & Conversation at P.S. Speakeasy! Hear from notable Kansas City business men and women telling the story of their path to success, over fresh cocktails, under ground and under the radar.

Your ticket includes one complimentary drink in P.S. Hotel Phillips valet parking is validated for P.S. guests.

On February 21, 2018, P.S. Welcomes Shawn Edwards and Russ Simmons, Fox 4 Kansas City’s Film Critics and Entertainment Personalities.

Shawn Edwards and Russ Simmons are Fox 4 Kansas City’s film critics and hosts of The Screening Room. The pair have won the National Entertainment Journalism Award twice as Best Television Film Critics, awarded by the Los Angeles Press Club. Both are active members of the Broadcast Film Critics Association which is responsible for the annual Critics Choice Awards which airs on national TV. Aside from interviewing celebrities and handing out popcorn bag ratings to discourage or encourage us to head to theaters, both have their own impressive list of accomplishments outside of the screening room.

Shawn Edwards is an award winning journalist, pop culture guru and TV and film producer. Edwards is the co-founder of AAFCA (African American Film Critics Association) and creator of the popular website, web series and movie community, I Love Black Movies. He has also written and produced several films and television shows. Edwards got his start writing for national Hip-hop magazines, The Source, XXL and Vibe in the late ’90s. He is a life-long lover of movies who began making his own films and winning national student competitions in the 7th grade. He is currently writing an illustrative book on the history of black film and is the executive producer of Movie Trip TV.

Russ Simmons is an award winning journalist, and can also be heard on his film review segment on KKFI-FM, and KCUR-FM, Freeze Frame. Simmons’ work has been featured in The View, The New Times, The Pitch, eKC, and The Sun. He also worked at the Sundance Institute’s Summer Theater program. Simmons is on the governing board of the Kansas City Film Critics’ Circle.

