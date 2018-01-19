Government shutdown would mean no work, no paychecks for metro’s federal employees

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The last time the U.S. Government was on the brink of a shutdown was October 2013.

“We've gone through this in the past," said Roger Wetzel, who was visiting Truman Library on Friday. "It's not the first time the government shut down, and if you think about it, most people don't even know when the government is shut down. They just keep living their lives.”

But visitors at the Harry S. Truman Presidential Library and Museum in Independence know what a shutdown means for employees.

“And that's the thing, people who work for the government and don't get their paychecks -- they're going to be affected directly, and that is a problem,” Wetzel said.

On Thursday night, the House of Representatives passed a temporary budget deal, but local federal employees will be affected if a deal isn't reached in the Senate.

“I think it's just a bunch of political rhetoric where one side tries to bash the other side over the head, and I think people are tired of it, so they don`t pay too much attention to it anymore,” Wetzel said.

Law enforcement and active-duty military will remain on the job, but some non-essential federal employees could be furloughed as long as the shutdown lasts. That means no work and no income.

“The people who are making the decisions to shut down the government aren't thinking about that I don't believe,” Wetzel said.

The Truman Presidential Library and Museum would close -- along with other national parks and monuments across the nation.

“There are certain things that need to continue functioning," Wetzel said. "But you know, when you have politicians who are only concerned with themselves and their benefactors running the show, they don't care.”

Social Security checks will continue to be mailed out.

But those who are considered "non-essential" employees in most federal agencies, they will be out of work and out of a paycheck while the government is shut down.

“You look at these guys who are shutting down the government. None of them are poor. None of them live paycheck to paycheck, so what do they care?” Wetzel asked.

As of Friday afternoon, a deal has not yet been reached, and most government agencies FOX4's Melissa Stern spoke to Friday said they're in the dark on what will happen.