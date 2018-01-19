Hearty recipes to try if Restaurant Week didn’t fit into your schedule

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As part of Restaurant Week Fox 4 invites participants into Studio B to share some of the dishes they will feature for guests wanting to take part in the fun. On Friday, Jan. 19 crews from La Bodega and Saints Pub + Patio shared two hearty recipes that are great any time.
More than 140 restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week this year.
Vieras
What you need:
Jumbo bay scallops
Crispy Spanish serrano ham
Caramelized onions
Sweet pea puree
Microgreens
Watch the video above for how to put all these ingredients together.
Cajun chicken pasta
What you need:
Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 oz
Galric, minced 1 oz
Red onion, minced 1 oz
White Wine 1/4 cup
Heavy Cream 20 oz
Bay leaf 1 ea
Dried Thyme 1 tsp
Dried Basil 1 tsp
Cajun Seasoning 1/4 Cup
Parm Cheese, grated 6 oz
Salt / Pepper TT
Watch the video above for how to put all these ingredients together.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.