Hearty recipes to try if Restaurant Week didn’t fit into your schedule

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As part of Restaurant Week Fox 4 invites participants into Studio B to share some of the dishes they will feature for guests wanting to take part in the fun. On Friday, Jan. 19 crews from La Bodega and Saints Pub + Patio shared two hearty recipes that are great any time.

More than 140 restaurants are participating in Restaurant Week this year.

Vieras

What you need:

Jumbo bay scallops

Crispy Spanish serrano ham

Caramelized onions

Sweet pea puree

Microgreens

Watch the video above for how to put all these ingredients together.

Cajun chicken pasta

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

What you need:

Extra Virgin Olive Oil 1 oz

Galric, minced 1 oz

Red onion, minced 1 oz

White Wine 1/4 cup

Heavy Cream 20 oz

Bay leaf 1 ea

Dried Thyme 1 tsp

Dried Basil 1 tsp

Cajun Seasoning 1/4 Cup

Parm Cheese, grated 6 oz

Salt / Pepper TT

Watch the video above for how to put all these ingredients together.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX 4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX 4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.