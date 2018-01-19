Is “12 Strong” solid? “Call Me by Your Name” worth a shout out? “Phantom Thread” threadbare? Popcorn Bag movie reviews!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Chris Hemsworth plays Leavenworth's Capt. Mark Nutsch in "12 Strong" and Shawnee Mission South grad Peter Spears produced the acclaimed drama "Call Me by Your Name." Shawn and Russ cover both films with local connections in this week's Screening Room!

1) 12 STRONG (R)

Warner Brothers

RUSS

Chris Hemsworth moves from superhero to war hero in “12 Strong,” a tale inspired by the true story of the Green Beret soldiers who were the first sent into action in Afghanistan after 9/11.

SHAWN

“12 Strong” is based on a fascinating story. Talk about real super heroes and it’s fun to see Chris Hemsworth as a 2018 John Wayne.

RUSS

Historians may quibble about the accuracy of the proceedings and some may find this standard action flick a bit jingoistic, but it’s a suitable tribute to those brave men who willingly put themselves in harm’s way.

SHAWN

Yes, their bravery is unquestioned. And the fact that they fought on horse is crazy. However, at times there was too much action and I got lost in it all. But overall “12 Strong” is interesting and entertaining.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

2) PHANTOM THREAD (R)

Focus Features

RUSS

“Phantom Thread” is reportedly Daniel Day-Lewis’ final film appearance and, as always, he delivers an imposing performance. He plays a British fashion designer in the 1950s who uses and misuses his young muse, played by Luxembourger actress, Vicky Krieps.

SHAWN

“Phantom Thread” is a sophisticated love story that is beautifully shot and well acted but clearly flawed.

RUSS

Paul Thomas Anderson’s film is sumptuously and meticulously made, but has some grating plot elements lessen its impact.

SHAWN

Yes, there are flaws with the story but Daniel Day Lewis and Vicky Krieps are fantastic.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (R)

Sony Pictures Classics

RUSS

Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer star in “Call Me by Your Name,” a gay coming of age story set in Italy in the early 1980s. Chalamet plays a conflicted teen who falls for a grad student visiting his family’s 17thcentury Italian villa.

SHAWN

“Call Me by Your Name” is beautifully shot but painfully slow.

RUSS

There are a couple of excellent scenes that help make up for some of the duller ones. Overall, it’s well acted and beautifully filmed…but perhaps a bit too subtle for its own good.

SHAWN

The chemistry between Timothée Chalamet and Armie Hammer is fantastic but not enough to make this film epic.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

SHAWN: 3 Popcorn Bags

3) SMALL TOWN CRIME (R)

Saban Films

RUSS

Fans of gritty shoot-‘em-ups should like “Small Town Crime,” a violent and suspenseful drama starring John Hawkes, Octavia Spencer and Anthony Anderson. Hawkes plays an alcoholic ex-cop who puts his family’s life in danger when he strikes out on his own to pursue the killer of a prostitute. An excellent cast and zippy pace help propel this decadent thriller.

RUSS: 3 Popcorn Bags

ALSO OPENING THIS WEEK: “Den of Thieves” is a bank heist flick starring Gerard Butler and 50 Cent that was hidden from the critics. “Mary and the Witches Flower” is a Japanese anime offering. “Midnight Man” is a low budget horror entry starring Robert Englund. "Forever My Girl" is being touted as a romantic drama in the vein of Nicholas Sparks, although the famed author is not involved.

