FOX4 Forecast: Warmer but windy!

Not as cold to kick things off this Friday morning! Expect filtered sunshine into the afternoon with highs climbing into the upper 40s to right around 50! The warmth hangs on this weekend ahead of our next cold front. We will see rain and as the cold air moves in Monday, a change over to some light, wintry precip. We are tracking this system for you in the update here:

