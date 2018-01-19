Murder suspect behind bars after leading police on short chase through KCMO

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A murder suspect is off the streets Friday morning after some quick police work.

Police took the man into custody near 51st and College around 2 a.m. after a short police chase.

According to a source close to the investigation, about a half block into the chase the suspect hit a parked car then tried to drive away before crashing into a nearby ravine.

Police arrested the suspect at the scene.

It took officers nearly two hours to retrieve the vehicle and clear the scene.

Police would not immediately confirm what homicide the man is wanted for.