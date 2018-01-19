Pizza with police: Raytown students, cops share a slice in hopes of building positive connections

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRANDVIEW, Mo. -- Teenagers at Grandview High School might have a deeper respect for law enforcement thanks to something we can all agree on: pizza.

It's not every day high school students and police officers sit down for lunch. But when a slice of pizza pie is involved, you can bet you'll fill the table.

"Not everything that you read or hear is true," junior Logan Henderson said. "There really are good cops out there and good people in law enforcement that really do their job and really protect us."

Henderson was excited to come to school Friday. Since she was 8 years old, she's always wanted to work in law enforcement.

"I don't know what really drew me in, but I knew that's what I wanted to do," Henderson said.

Student Resource Officer Monica Romero said she loves to hear about students like Henderson.

"As the youth in our community, we always want them to be bright-eyed and looking forward to the future and excited about it," she said. "So it's exciting. It's good to know we have students like that here at Grandview."

Romero said events like this help show students there's a person behind the badge.

"I have thoughts, feelings, you know, likes, dislikes just like you," she said. "You have the opportunity to ask all the things you've wanted to ask: Why do you do this? Or what made you think about that? And it just gives you insight."

Romero hopes the shared meal helped more Grandview students see the badge the way Henderson already does.

"Thanks for what you guys do," Henderson said. "Like, they really do have a hard job. It's hard work, and I really appreciate the work that they do."

Henderson said she wants to attend law school when she graduates to help fight for victims of crimes.