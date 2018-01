Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A well-known and well-respected business owner on the Country Club Plaza died.

Tim McDaniel, owner of Plaza Shoe Shine, was just 54 years old. His shop sits next to Starbucks.

McDaniel's family created a GoFundMe page to pay for his funeral.

FOX4's Mark Alford, who visited McDaniel's shop often, said he was a great man with a great smile.

McDaniel leaves behind three kids and two brothers.