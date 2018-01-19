Potholes hidden in snow, ice and rain causing big damage to metro cars this winter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The stack of busted rims never stops growing and neither does the workload for local mechanics.

"This was at a 40-mph impact, the guy said. He slid into the curb and couldn't stop," DLS Tire Center mechanic Jonathan Hampton said, showing off damaged rims in his shop. "This one is a Ford Ranger that he slid into a curb and damaged. This is a spare tire that somebody put on after they hit a pothole and they hit another one. This is what happens when you lose control of your car when you hit curbs or potholes."

Hampton said more than half of the cars in his shop have either pothole or curb damage -- a number that he said spikes each winter.

"The winter typically hides them because of the snow and ice," he said. "They will hide potholes and disguise them in the streets, so people aren't aware of them."

Even the best made rims can't withstand the punch of a pothole.

"This is one of our Kansas City Royal customers, but I'm not going to tell you who," Hampton said. "But he hit a pothole and right here is a little bit of damage. This is a 26-inch rim. It's not fun to do. This is a high-dollar rim, and it`s very well made, and that is the impact of what a pothole will do to your tire."

Hampton said the best defense is routine tire checks and slowing down on the roads.

"When you're feeling vibrations in your car, you want to look at the bead of your rim," he said. "You want to see if there's any impact dents or any craters at all that caused anything. Slow speeds are the best. Trying to drive -- if you see a pothole, if you can avoid it, avoid it. If you can't, slow down to about 15 mph to lessen the damage on your vehicle and to lessen the damage on your pocketbook."

To report potholes in your area, notify the city by calling 311.