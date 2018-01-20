Lee’s Summit police go to new heights for Special Olympics with ‘Cops on Top’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEE'S SUMMIT, Mo. -- Lee's Summit Police are taking to great heights all to help local kids.

The event is called 'Cops on Top' and it benefits the Special Olympics.

Officers climbed on the roofs of both Summit Hickory Pit and Habenero's Mexican Restaurant to raise some funds.

The way it works is officers stand on the roof and talk to diners as they come in and out.

If someone would like to donate, the officer sends down a bucket attached to a rope for the diner to put their donation inside.

Officer Jeremy Verhulst says this is a cause close to his heart.

"I chose to participate with Special Olympics, and since then with getting to meet the athletes, and being more involved with it, it just warms my heart to be able to help provide funds for them to be able to participate in athletics," Verhulst said.

Genia Birchfield with Summit Hickory Pit says they love to participate in philanthropic events like this. Especially when it benefits the Lee's Summit community.

"A lot of these organizations actually are in our hearts here in the Lee’s Summit community, so for that to be successful for all of them, it takes all of us to contribute to those things," Birchfield said.

The officers weren't sure how much they'd raised in donations since they won't count it until they come down.

Officers stayed up on the roof for ten hours, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.