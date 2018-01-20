Local civil rights leader laid to rest by family, friends, and city officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Many in the metro are remembering a local civil rights advocate who was laid to rest.

Family, friends, and community leaders came together to celebrate her life at St. Mark's Union Church in Kansas City, Missouri.

A service for Jestine Bohannon was held at St. Mark Union Church to a large gathering.

Family members say Bohannon spent much of her life improving the lives of the less fortunate.

Whether it was a protest, policy, social work, or education, Bohannon spent her life devoted to social progress.

Community advocate Alvin Brooks spoke at her service saying Bohannon was an integral part of the KC metro.

Her grandson, Marcus Williams, agrees and said with all the work she did, she was the last one that wanted to be recognized for her work.

"You have a lot of strong leaders who were in the limelight, who were in front of the camera, and she was one that she didn’t need a camera, she didn’t need any of that. All that she wanted to do was make sure everyone had a fair chance," Williams said.

Bohannon was remembered by her endearing nickname of 'Mama Bo," and was 99 at the time of her passing.

Williams also says Bohannon marched during the Civil Rights Movement, and helped bring Coretta Scott King to Kansas City.

She helped in the organization of the Parker Square neighborhood, and worked to get numerous streets in the area named after African American artists like Count Baisie, and Ella Fitzgerald.