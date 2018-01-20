Officer-involved shooting leaves one dead in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting Saturday evening.

Police told FOX 4’s Shayla Patrick that officers responded to an area near W. 149th Terrace and England Street in regard to a person in danger of harming him or herself.

While events are still unclear at this time, the subject was eventually shot and killed by an officer. Police told FOX 4 the subject did not fire at officers.

Police did not release the subject’s identity.

A heavy police presence was at the scene as well as a large crowd gathered outside visibly upset.

Police will continue to investigate this incident. This story will be updated as information becomes available.