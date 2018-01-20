Raytown man charged with involuntary manslaughter after putting neighbor in chokehold

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A 43-year-old Raytown man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the choking death of a nearby resident, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Saturday.

Michael G. Augustine is charged with 1st degree involuntary manslaughter in the death of Clifton King.

According to court records, Augustine called Raytown police about an intruder in his home on Richards Drive in Raytown. Police responded but found no one at home.

Augustine said he had the intruder in the front yard in a choke hold. Police searched the area and found Augustine and victim Clifton King in front of King’s residence at also on Richards Drive, not far from Augustine’s home.

King was later pronounced deceased. Police believed Augustine was intoxicated because of his incoherent speech and the strong odor of alcohol.

Prosecutors requested a bond of $150,000