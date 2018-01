KANSAS CITY, Mo. — An incident on Interstate 29 caused one northbound lane of the highway to shut down Saturday night.

Missouri Highway Patrol said around 9:45 p.m. a shooting victim pulled up behind an officer on I-29 near 64th Street. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, but police believe the shooting occurred at another location.

An investigation on I-29 from around 64th Street to 72nd Street closed one lane of the highway.

The investigation is ongoing.