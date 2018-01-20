Woman killed in collision with Amtrak train

ATHERTON, Mo. — A woman has died after a crash involving an Amtrak train in Jackson County.

Witnesses say the woman drove around barricades blocking the tracks in Atherton — northeast of Independence. She was killed when Amtrak’s Southwest Chief crashed into her pickup. A child and a man in the truck were taken to Metro hospitals for treatment.

The Southwest Chief was en route to Kansas City from Chicago. Amtrak released this statement to Fox 4: