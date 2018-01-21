Child injured in wrong-way crash on I-35

LIBERTY, Mo. — A child was hurt in an overnight crash involving a wrong-way driver on I-35.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Madison Mortallaro was driving her 2009 Hyundai southbound in the northbound lanes of I-35, near MO-291 in Liberty. Her vehicle crashed into a 2007 Mitsubishi – driven by Joshua West.

Neither West nor Mortallaro were seriously hurt, but 8-year-old Nathaniel West was seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.

Mortallaro could be charged in the coming days for driving the wrong way on I-35.