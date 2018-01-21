Community activist pleads for information after 9-year-old boy shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City police spent Sunday morning investigating a deadly shooting involving a nine-year-old boy. He was killed while riding in a car with his dad near 71 highway and Emanuel Cleaver II Boulevard.

The boys father told police they were driving in the area when they saw two other vehicles exchange gunfire.

He didn’t initially realize his son had been shot.

It wasn’t until the pair arrived in Grandview that police were called to an address in response to a shooting. When they arrived, the young victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The father and child are presumed to be innocent bystanders, according to police.

Rosilyn Temple with KC Mothers In Charge was called to the scene to assist the young boy's family. She says they are in a lot of pain right now. Police have no suspects in custody.

“It says a lot to us as a community how we`re allowing this to happen starting up again in January, allowing a child to be shot, anyone to be shot and killed, but a nine-year-old and no one is in custody so far. This should happen in an instant, if you know anything about this you should instantly report this,” said Temple.

Anyone who saw this shooting or knows anything about it can call the KCPD Homicide Unit or the TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.