‘Crisco Cops’ grease city’s light poles ahead of rowdy Philly fans

PHILADELPHIA — The city that perfected the cheese steak is no stranger to grease, but local police are taking it to the next level.

Officers dubbed the “Crisco Cops” were spotted rubbing grease on the city’s light poles and traffic signals ahead of the NFC title game on Sunday, in preparation for rowdy fans who might decide it’s a good time to climb.

When their team wins a big game, Philadelphia fans are known for getting wild in the ensuing celebrations. Then again, they tend to get a bit wild after a big loss too, so either way, cops will likely have their work cut out for them Sunday night.