Double shooting at 27th & Denver leaves one dead, one injured

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One man is dead and a woman is fighting for her life after a shooting Sunday morning.

Police told FOX 4’s Sherae Honeycutt around 11:20 a.m. officers heard multiple gunshots near 27th and Denver. As they arrived on scene, police found a man and a woman inside a parked white Dodge sedan, both suffering gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a hospital.

At the hospital, the man died of his injuries. The woman is being treated for life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. All tips are anonymous.