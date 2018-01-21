One killed in shooting; driver crosses crime scene

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police spent Sunday morning investigating a deadly shooting.

Grandview police were called about a shooting just after midnight on Sunday, and found a juvenile shot. Witnesses reported that the shooting happened at around Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd. and U.S. 71 Hwy earlier in the evening, where people in two vehicles had been shooting at each other. The victim died at the hospital.

No details about the victim or any potential suspects have been released.

While investigators were on the scene, a driver went through the crime scene. Kansas City, Mo. police chased the driver, who crashed shortly afterwards. The driver was taken into custody. It’s not clear if the driver had any role in the shooting incident.