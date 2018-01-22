2 Blue Springs church members who were ‘freezin’ for a reason’ get surprise gift to help homeless

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Two members of Blue Springs First Christian Church who have spent the past couple of weeks collecting clothes and blankets for the homeless recently received a little encouragement for their dedication to their community.

Matt Calhoun and Rick both were surprised when FOX4 showed up with volunteer Charles Todd to present them with the Pay-It-Forward Award and $300.

"Day one since I’ve been here, they’ve been out here organizing everything," Todd told FOX4. "I just wanted to show something--thank you for what they’ve done for us, for the community around us. It’s unbelievable."

Matt and Rick told FOX4 that they will put the $300 to good use.

Watch the video above for the surprised look on their face when they realized they were receiving an award.

