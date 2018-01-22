After delays due to unclear funding, construction begins on new convention center hotel at 16th & Wyandotte

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- After months of delays, construction will begin Monday on a new downtown convention hotel.

The $320 million convention center hotel planned for 16th and Wyandotte was first announced in May 2015. It will be Kansas City’s first new convention hotel in more than thirty years. Loews Hotels will operate the 800 room facility.

Kansas City has often felt it was being passed over for big events because of the lack of downtown hotel space. The addition of the new hotel and convention center is expected to change that.

The project was most recently delayed because the city wanted clearer answers from developers before they released millions of dollars to help fund the project. City leaders wanted to make sure there was a strong financial plan in place.

At the beginning of December developers again with city leaders. In that meeting, several council members filed an ordinance asking for more information on how the hotel will be paid for. With city council members satisfied with the finances, the developer can officially move forward with the project.

The hotel is scheduled to open in 2020. An official ground breaking has not yet been scheduled.