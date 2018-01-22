Family of 9-year-old KC boy killed in shooting begs for someone to come forward, turn themselves in

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The family of a 9-year-old boy who was fatally shot Saturday night is begging for someone to come forward with information about those involved in the gun battle that killed him.

Saturday was a fun day for the family of Dominic Young Jr., or "D.J." as his family calls him. They were all together at a skating party and then went bowling.

Making memories that at the time, the family never knew would be so special until several hours later.

“That was my prince, my everything,” said Christine Anderson, D.J.’s mom.

D.J. was with his dad just before midnight Saturday, driving near 71 Highway and Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard when they were caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

The elder Young got out of there quickly, not realizing his son had been shot until they arrived in Grandview.

D.J. was rushed to the hospital and died.

“DJ’s purpose was the joy of our life,” cried D.J.’s great grandmother Denise McCraney. “The one that had the two dimples, the smile that brought the joy into our life, that talked to you and encouraged you and kissed on you and hugged on you. Those things that we are going to miss.”

His family said D.J. was a boy who took care of his mom by kissing her good-bye every day on his way to school and had plans about how he would take care of her in the future.

“He always said that he was going to grow up and become a football player and take care of his mom,” said Anderson. “Buy me a big house for me and his sisters, he always used to say that.”

The family is calling for an end to the senseless violence that took the little boy’s life and his dreams. They know they can never bring D.J. back and want justice for all they have lost.

“Please turn yourself in. Give up,” McCraney pleaded. “Tell the Lord that you are sorry. Repent of this that you may be saved and forgiven, because in my heart I will find a way to forgive you.”

Anyone who saw this shooting or knows anything about it is asked to call the KCPD Homicide Unit or the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.