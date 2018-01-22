Good Samaritan recognized for saving Shawnee family from house fire on Christmas Eve

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SHAWNEE, Kan. -- A good Samaritan was honored Monday night after saving a Shawnee family when their home caught fire on Christmas Eve.

Craig Christopher was driving down Shawnee Mission Parkway around 3 a.m. when he smelled smoke and knew something was wrong. He eventually got to a point where he could see flames coming from a nearby home where the Pennington family lived.

Christopher called 911, but he didn't stop there. He went to the home, woke up the family and helped them get out safely.

On Monday night, Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler, Fire Chief John Mattox and other city officials honored Christopher for his bravery.

"Without Mr. Christopher's actions, it would have been a much different event," Mattox said.

The Pennington family was also in attendance Monday night to thank Christopher.

Modesty runs deep in Shawnee. The good Samaritan didn't want to be interviewed Monday night.