Healthy homemade snacks from Farmfare

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- If you're looking for a snack recipe that is low in calories but still tastes good, Katie Galloway the owner of Farmfare shared one with FOX4 that she says can be customized to your taste buds. She also shared a few other tips to make veggies more enjoyable.

Homemade Hummus

Ingredients:

1 can of chickpeas/garbanzo beans drained

2 Tablespoons of lemon juice

1 tablespoon of chopped garlic

1 teaspoon sesame oil

2 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil

Salt, pepper, and hot sauce to taste

Directions:

