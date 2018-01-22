× Joe’s Weather Blog: Another jolt back to winter (MON-1/22)

Good morning…we’ve said goodbye to the 60s and once again the 30s are back in fashion today which means we’re back to the winter coats again. While additional rain and perhaps a few flakes mixed in is likely today…and maybe some trailing snow showers later this afternoon and early this evening…the main story for today will be the developing blustery winds and the chillier weather blowing into the area. This storm is a significant one on the satellite and it’s pouring snow through parts of the Plains and the upper Midwest today with blizzard conditions ongoing.

Forecast:

Today: Cloudy skies with developing showers moving in from the west to east. Temperatures will continue a slow downward trend from the mid-upper 30s to the lower 30s by sunset. Rain showers will mix with some snow flakes then convert to snow showers. A coating, in spots is possible early this evening.

Tonight: Snow showers possible this evening then clearing overnight skies and colder with lows in the mid 20s

Tuesday: Overall a seasonable winter day with highs 40-45°

Wednesday: Starting a nice warm-up with highs approaching 50°

Discussion:

This is a pretty impressive storm that has created snow…severe storms…tornadoes…hail…rain…and lots of blowing dust through parts of TX and OK.

I’ve been telling you for the past several days that this storm would create some meteorological eye candy…and the big comma shape from a satellite perspective verifies that.

For the KC area we warmed up nicely over the weekend…some 25° above average yesterday with 70s to the SE of KC. Today will go down as an early morning high of 54°…some 15° above average. For the month we’re running about 4.6° below average…it will be interesting to see where we end up. More warmth is coming for the end of the week..potentially near 60° again.

The storm itself is still cranking away…look a the morning surface map…centered on the Des Moines area…the temperatures are in red…also the dew points are in green. Notice in between the red/green..if there is a symbol there that is the current weather. Look for the “**”‘s. Those are snow reports. 2 stars is light snow…3 moderate snow and 4 heavy snow!

Radar shows this…and will be auto-updated

Radar via Penn State looks like this…and will auto update for you

There are some sharp cut-offs to the heaviest snows…near Omaha and the Twin Cities. Model snow forecasts varied widely for those cities over the last few days from almost 1 1/2 feet to less than 6″ at times. Looking at radar this morning…snow lovers in Omaha and surrounding areas are going through agony…feast or famine there.

Look at the latest from the Twin Cities…a sharp cut-off from the north to the south…

From near 1″ to over 8″

Look at that cut-off this morning on the the northern side…yikes! A brutal forecast for those folks up there!

For us…the rains from the storm was a welcome addition to the area yesterday evening. While most of the metro had less that 1/4″ there were some areas that did better as doppler estimates show. Nice little band of 1″+ rains in Douglas Co northeastwards into Platte and Clay Counties.

We’ll take it. KCI had over 1/2″. There was also some near to below dime sized hail with some of that convection out towards the west of KC towards Baldwin City and Vinland, KS

There was some severe weather on the MO side with this…the states first tornado struck SE of Mt Vernon, MO between Joplin and Carthage.

#LocalStormReport – 8:51PM CST NWS Springfield, MO: #tornado 2 miles SE Hobert in Lawrence County, MO – "Couple of buildings down on Farm Road 2155 2.5 miles S of Mt Vernon…. Tornado likely at this location." pic.twitter.com/VPEAz2oMqD — Tornado Talk (@tornado_talk) January 22, 2018

Here are the severe weather reports…

A couple of tornado reports…we’ll see if they add a couple of more on the MO side today. There were additional warnings in southern MO last night.

Farther west into western KS…this storm brought needed moisture in the form of significant snows!

Looks like crews are working on I-70 but as of 7:45am it remains closed both East & West from Colorado to WaKeeney. Stay tuned for updates and track the snow here: https://t.co/s8c4n7K8BB pic.twitter.com/o1FcKnJRwP — KAKE Cat Taylor (@CatTaylorWx) January 22, 2018

and up in IA…this is the status this morning….

⚠️❄️BLIZZARD ALERT❄️⚠️ @iowastatepatrol captured this footage this morning showing near white-out conditions. Please, do not travel if possible. For more information on the blizzard warnings: https://t.co/kLQfWUMGDO pic.twitter.com/7ywUyDnxlk — WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) January 22, 2018

So as far as our weather goes…

We’ll be watching the temperatures later today in particular as readings drop down to 32° or lower. I’m interested in whether or not there will be some leftover moisture on the roads after dark tonight. With some snow showers in the area…and with temperatures dropping below 32° this evening there is a risk of some ice developing, mainly on bridges and overpasses tonight. One factor working in our favor will be the increasing spottiness of the snow showers tonight and the gustier winds developing that will help to dry out the pavement as this all happens. It’s something to be aware of and to monitor later today especially.

The rest of the work week is uneventful…another cold front comes through later Friday…bringing chillier temperatures into Saturday morning.

I’ve been getting some folks ask me IF we’re done with the cold weather…no we’re not. I can see how things may get nasty cold again for awhile in a few weeks…so no we’re not done with the cold stuff. We’re just getting a break for awhile.

No blog tomorrow…I’m scheduled to be the main speaker for the the Kansas Intergrated Warning Team workshop being held out in Lyon, KS. Although depending on the government shutdown…it may be cancelled. I’ll be talking about the “overuse” of severe thunderstorm warnings. This is something that I’ve talked about for the last couple of years…I’m trying to change the government and the NWS…it’s a interesting talk and IF it’s going to change it has to start with how Emergency Managers feel about my ideas. More on that down the road.

