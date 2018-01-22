× KCFD: 3 adults taken to hospital with injuries after house fire near E. 16th and Drury

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City firefighters responded to a burning home early Monday afternoon.

Battalion Chief Hugh Oldham said when crews arrived at the home near East 16th Street and Drury Avenue around 12:40 p.m., there was heavy smoke and two patients who needed to be treated immediately for smoke inhalation. They were taken to the hospital.

An additional adult was transported to the hospital with possible minor burns. The fourth adult who was at the home did not appear have any injuries.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire, but firefighters say they had it under control within 20 minutes.