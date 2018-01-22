Fox 4 Weather Forecast: Falling temperatures and the return of snow!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temperatures are falling this morning as cold air returns as the back side of the storm approaches the metro. The back side of the storm will bring rain then snow to the forecast which could impact the evening commute. Totals will range from a dusting to 1/2". Watch here to see how cold we get tonight with some fresh snow on the ground:

