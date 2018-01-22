National School Choice Week hosts more than 250 events for parents seeking options for educating their children

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- It’s National School Choice Week, and parents are being encouraged to explore all education options.

If parents don’t like the public-school system, they can send their kids to a private school – or a charter school – or a magnet school – or on online academy – or home school them.

If parents can’t afford any of these options and but don’t like the school their child is at right, they can possibly transfer them to a different school.

Research shows that when kids are happy at school, they develop a love for learning, get better test scores and have a better chance of graduating.

Over the past few years, both Kansas and Missouri have expanded school choices for kids, and organizers say now is the time to start thinking about the next school year.

There are more than 250 different events this week in the metro as part of National School Choice Week, many of them open houses at local schools. Click here to learn more.