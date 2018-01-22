No staff to answer questions at Home and Boat Show’s Coast Guard exhibit due to government shutdown

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The government shutdown's impact could immediately be seen at the Home and Boat Show at Bartle Hall over the weekend.

The U.S. Coast Guard had an exhibit but no one in attendance to run it. There was a sign that said, "Attention: Due to the government shutdown, we are unable to man this booth."

Those attending the show were free to grab any handouts they wanted, but no one was in attendance to answer their questions.

In addition, all government-run attractions remained closed over the weekend, including the Harry Truman Library.

There are more than 2,000 federal workers in the metro. Non-essential personnel were told over the weekend whether to report for duty Monday– or stay home.

Law enforcement officers such as those in the FBI and active duty military must still report for duty but won’t get paid until this shutdown ends.

The CDC furloughed more than two-thirds of its staff. This comes in the middle of one of the worst flu outbreaks in years.

The last time the federal government shutdown was 2013 and just like it was then, this situation is a real burden on these workers who depend on their paychecks to pay the bills.

Social security checks will still be mailed out.