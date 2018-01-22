× One person dies, two injured in 2-car crash on K-10 in Lawrence, officials say

LAWRENCE, Kan. — One person has died Monday after a two-car crash on K-10 in Lawrence, officials say.

Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper Donald Hughes said the crash happened around 2:30 p.m. Monday near Clinton Parkway.

The driver of one car involved in the two-car crash died, Hughes said. Two people in the other vehicle were injured and taken to a local hospital. Hughes didn’t know the extent of their injuries at the time.

Both directions of K-10 are closed at Clinton Parkway in Lawrence as crews respond to the fatal crash.

According to Kansas Highway Patrol, officials have set up a detour for the area, but drivers should expect delays for several hours.