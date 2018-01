KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man has died Monday after a shooting near Indiana Avenue and Gregory, police say.

KCPD spokesman Darin Snapp said around 2:30 p.m. Monday police found the man inside a vehicle with no signs of life. He was pronounced dead a short time later.

A person of interest was found a few blocks away, Snapp said. That person is being questioned.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.