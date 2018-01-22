Raytown teens charged with robbing man they met to buy items on selling app

RAYTOWN, Mo. — Two teens are facing charges in connection to a Raytown robbery after meeting the victim to buy items through a social media app.

Police were called to Walgreen’s on 350-Highway around 2 p.m. Sunday on a reported robbery. When officers arrived, they located and arrested two adults and one juvenile who were believed to have robbed the victim, who had arranged to sell several electronics items, including a laptop and an Xbox, through on online selling app.

Court records say one of the supposed buyers, 18-year-old Faith A. Moore, told the victim she would take the items to an apartment and return with the money. When the victim went to the apartment, a man appeared wearing a mask. A third person pulled a BB gun from his sweatshirt and pointed it at the victim.

The victim was struck several times in a fight with the suspects.

The victim eventually broke free, got a handgun and fired a shot into the air.

The suspects fled to a nearby apartment, where they were arrested.

The two adults, Faith A. Moore and Brandon J. Adams, both age 18, were charged. The juvenile was referred to Jackson County Family Court.