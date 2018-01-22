Woman missing after falling overboard from Carnival cruise ship into Gulf of Mexico

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW ORLEANS – A 44-year-old woman who was a passenger on the Carnival Triumph went overboard a day after leaving New Orleans, according to WGNO.

The five-day cruise left the Port of New Orleans on January 20, and the woman was “seen going overboard” into the Gulf of Mexico on January 22, according to Carnival Cruise Line Manager of Corporate Communications Christine de la Huerta.

Search and rescue operations are underway, and Carnival’s CARE team has been in touch with the woman’s family, de la Huerta said.

The ship was allowed to leave the search and rescue area and head to its intended port in Cozumel by mid-morning, according to Carnival spokesperson Vance Gulliksen.

The ship will stay overnight in Cozumel before heading back to New Orleans on the evening of January 23.

The incident comes just a few days after another woman fell over a balcony on the Carnival Elation, bound for the Bahamas, and fell several decks to her death.