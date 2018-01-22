× Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in shooting near 39th and Jackson, police say

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A woman was shot Monday night in KCMO and now has life-threatening injuries, police say.

KCPD spokesman Darin Snapp said the shooting occurred just after 7 p.m. near 39th Street and Jackson in Kansas City, Missouri. The woman was taken to the 3300 block of Jackson, which is where officers found her.

The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Snapp said a suspect description is not available at this time.