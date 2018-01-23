2-year closure of westbound Lewis and Clark Bridge on I-70 set to begin next week, KDOT says

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Next week the commute for some metro drivers is going to get a bit complicated, and it’s likely going to last for the next two years.

According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, road crews will soon begin rebuilding the westbound Lewis and Clark viaduct, which is the stretch of Interstate 70 between KCK and downtown KCMO.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Feb. 2, westbound I-70 will shut down at the Broadway Bridge, KDOT said.

The main detour will take drivers to westbound Interstate 670, and a secondary detour will use southbound Interstate 35. To get to KCK, drivers will have to use the Central Avenue exit from I-670.