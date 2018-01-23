KC Women’s March takes place thanks to determined 9-year-old girl

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Millions of people around the globe showed up for Women's Marches over the weekend, many of which took months of planning.

The Women's March in Kansas City almost didn't even take place, but it came together in 24 hours thanks to a local nine-year-old.

“They said there are marches in New York, L.A., and Chicago, but there won't be a march in Kansas City,” said Reverend Randy Fikki, Bella’s dad, referring to the news.

“So, I told my dad, 'hey, dad, why isn't there a Women's March in Kansas City?'” Bella asked.

While watching the news with her dad Friday morning, nine-year-old Bella Fikki was concerned no one would be marching to support women's rights here in her home town.

“And she said, 'well why not?' and I said, 'I don't think they planned one.' And she said, 'well, why don't you plan one?'” Randy said. “I said, 'no, I'm not going to plan a march. The last thing women need is for a man to plan a march.'”

“So, I said, 'don't you represent women?' I'm a woman.” Bella added.

It was this conversation -- one well beyond her years -- that caused her dad to make some calls.

“The next thing I knew, many brave women stood up and said, 'I'm in!'” Randy said.

“When I came home [from school], he said, 'we're making a Women's March!'” Bella said.

24 hours later, hundreds of people showed up to march from Brookside Park to Unity Southeast Church, right outside the gates of Swope Park.

“The march was very inspiring,” Bella said. “All the energy of all the women chanting.”

There were speakers, performances, people coming out of restaurants to greet them, drivers honking as they went by.

Around 300 people showed up all thanks to a persistent nine-year-old, and a father who listened.

“Knowing that my daughter will become and be that same inspiration for maybe her family, maybe her community, and ultimately, her world, she's gonna do big things.”

“We can do the same things as boys can,” Bella said.

Bella said she plans on planning and participating in marches like the Women's March every year.