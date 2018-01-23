KCK care center for mental health, substance abuse crisis reopens after $1.2 million renovation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. -- Kansas Lt. Gov. Jeff Colyer helped cut the ribbon Tuesday on a renovated crisis care facility in KCK.

With a $1.2 million renovation, RSI (formerly Rainbow Services Inc.) will be able to care for up to 30 people who are potentially suffering from a mental health or substance abuse crisis.

“How do we help people where they are?” Colyer asked Tuesday. “And this crisis intervention center is a place where you don’t have to end up in jail. You don’t have to end up in the mental health institution. There’s an in between.”

Mental health advocates praised the upgraded facility as a more humane and cost-effective way to achieve positive outcomes.

“(It's) keeping treatment local, immediate and tied together with community services,” said Randy Callstrom, president of Wyandot Inc., an umbrella family of nonprofit agencies.

The renovated RSI center opens on Jan. 29.

There are six beds in a station for initial "sobering" from alcohol and substance abuse. There is also an observation area with space for 12 recliners to assess if a person needs more stabilization. If more stabilization is required, there’s a 10-bed area for a 10-day stabilization phase.

Colyer called the it the fastest and smartest path to a healthy outcome.

“It meets in between having to go all the way to the hospital to not having care at all. It’s really the right care at the right place,” Colyer said.