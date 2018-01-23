× KCK police arrest suspect in deadly stabbing that occurred near Mill Street and Miami Avenue

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kan., police arrested a suspect Tuesday they say stabbed a woman to death at a home near Mill Street and Miami Avenue last week.

Police chief Terry Zeigler tweeted about the arrest at 10:05 a.m. Further details surrounding the arrest were not immediately released.

When police officers arrived at the KCK home Thursday, Jan. 18, they found the woman, whom police have yet to identify, dead from stab wounds.

FOX4 will continue to monitor the situation and list the charges along with the suspect’s identity when charges are filed.