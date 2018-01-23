FOX4 Forecast: Cloudy & cold

Posted 10:00 am, January 23, 2018, by , , and , Updated at 10:03AM, January 23, 2018

Temperatures have dropped below freezing this morning, leaving us with some isolatedslick spots on roads. Clouds are going to be a big part of our forecast today and at best we'll see some sun later this afternoon.  Highs will be stuck in the 30s most of the day. We do warm up, which we discuss in the forecast here:

Temperatures

The Forecast

Long Ranger

Be sure to download our apps and follow us on Facebook.
Fox4kc news apps:  iPhone and Android

Click here for the FOX4 Interactive Radar

FOX 4 meteorologists Mike Thompson, Joe Lauria, Karli Ritter and Michelle Bogowith will keep you apprised of any severe and dangerous weather in our area. Look for their reports on your television, on our app, and on our Facebook page.

Sign up to have the forecast emailed to you every month

 Click here to add your name to the list