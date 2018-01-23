Community holds meeting to seek justice for slain 9-year-old boy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Loved ones of 9-year-old D.J. Young met with with KC Mothers In Charge, an anti-violence and victim advocacy group on Tuesday.

The group met to bring awareness to the young boy’s tragic death and to urge someone with information to come forward to police, in the hopes that D.J.’s killer can be brought to justice.

D.J. was riding in his with his dad just before midnight Saturday, driving near 71 Highway and Emmanuel Cleaver II Boulevard when they were caught in the crossfire of a shootout.

The elder Young got out of there quickly, not realizing his son had been shot until they arrived in Grandview.

D.J. was rushed to the hospital and died.

So far, there have been no arrests.

FOX 4 met with D.J.’s family on Monday, who urged anyone out there with information to do the right thing and talk to police.

“Please turn yourself in. Give up,” D.J.’s great grandmother Denise McCraney said. “Tell the Lord that you are sorry. Repent of this that you may be saved and forgiven, because in my heart I will find a way to forgive you.”

Anyone with information asked to call the TIPS hotline at (816) 474-8477.