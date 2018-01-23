Local fourth graders spend day at Wyandotte County Lake learning about physics

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYANDOTTE COUNTY, Kan.-- On Tuesday, a metro school took their studies outside the classroom.

The fourth graders from White Church Elementary spent the morning learning physics at Wyandotte County Lake. The hands-on field trip took the students through various stations, supplementing the school work they are learning in class.

The education specialist at Wyandotte County Lake said they typically host different schools every day during their peak seasons.

