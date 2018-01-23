Man in custody after making bomb threat at KU Edwards Campus in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A man is in custody Tuesday afternoon after making a bomb threat at the University of Kansas Edwards Campus, police say.

Overland Park police said a man walked into a classroom on the Overland Park campus and said he had explosives. However, it’s unknown at this time if the man actually had any explosives in possession.

The professor in the classroom moved everyone out to safety, police said.

The man is in police custody, officials said.

