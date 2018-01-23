Metro employers using artificial intelligence to screen applicants in hiring process

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The traditional hiring process is slowly fading away as employers look to artificial intelligence to help find the best candidates for the job.

The team behind HireVue Assessments, a video interview platform that uses predictive analytics, said more and more employers are turning to AI technology to find their next hires.

“We use the science of industrial and organizational psychology and the technology of artificial intelligence to analyze the input that we get from a video interview, and we use that to rank where an individual might fit for a potential role,” said Diana Kucer, the chief marketing officer for HireVue.

The software identifies verbal and nonverbal cues, including facial expressions, body language, word choice; it’s also customized based on the employer’s needs.

“We have no intentions of replacing humans,” Kucer said. “We’re trying to augment decision-making and allow human decision-makers to make better decisions based on vary objective data."

Human resources representatives at Children’s Mercy Hospital have been using a version of the software for seven years.

“Kids actually read the questions to our candidates, and there are two reasons for that,” said Angie Richardson, the talent acquisition manager for the hospital. “It fits with our culture, but also I think it puts candidates at ease when they see a child rather than an adult human asking questions."

Richardson said the software has been instrumental in screening candidates.

“We receive over 30,000 applications per year, and HireVue allows us to very quickly get an insight into that individual's personality, their experience and background and to see if this is someone we would like to bring back to talk to in the future for an on-site interview," she said.

Candidates have 20-30 minutes to answer between four to seven questions. Although the hospital has yet to add predictive analytics to their process, Richardson said 85 percent of candidates they survey love the process.

Racquel Theus was recently hired as a contact center representative at the hospital. She said the process was strange in the beginning but became easier once she warmed up to the camera.

“It was a little weird at first, but I got used to it, and it became very comfortable,” she said. “It definitely gives the employer a feel of yourself. Instead of them seeing just words on a resume, they get to see you."

Richardson said the hospital is in the process of collecting data in order to add predictive analytics and hopes to implement it within the next year.

“It’ll be the exact same process that we have now. The only difference will be behind the scenes,” Richardson said. “The algorithm will run to help us rank who might be the best candidates for the job, but the video interview process is not meant to take the place of an on-site interview. It’s really just a screening tool and a way for us to find out who we want to spend more time with.”