Number of local kids diagnosed with high level of lead poisoning more than doubles

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- New statistics just released are a cause for concern when it comes to the safety of your children, and it all has to do with lead.

Lead poisoning can cause various health issues in children including behavioral problems, learning disabilities, a shorter stature, loss of hearing and anemia.

The latest statistics from the Kansas City Health Department show an increase in the number of kids diagnosed with a high level of lead poisoning. In 2017, the number of new cases of kids with high levels of lead poisoning more than doubled from the year before.

Those who live in older homes built before 1980 are the most at risk because the paint on the walls can contain lead. Also, the pipes pumping water into older homes could be corroded, leaving high levels of lead in drinking water. Doctors suggest letting the faucet run for a couple of minutes before filling up glasses with water.

It’s not just children who can have health problems due to high levels of lead - pregnant women and those who are sick can also suffer severe health problems due to lead poisoning. Healthy adults, over time, can also get sick from high levels of lead.

Kansas City residents can get their children tested for lead poisoning and have a licensed inspector come to their house to test for lead all for free.

Learn more about getting kids tested for free.

Learn more about getting your home tested for free.