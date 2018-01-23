One dead, multiple others wounded after shooting at Kentucky high school

BENTON, Ky. — One person is dead and multiple others are wounded after a shooting at a Kentucky high school Tuesday morning, according to Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin.

It happened at Marshall County High School. This is approximately 200 miles southeast of St. Louis or 120 miles northwest of Nashville.

Gov. Bevin tweeted at 8:43 a.m. that the shooter had been taken into custody. State police didn’t provide any other immediate details about the shooter or the apprehension. The governor reportedly ran out a side door at the Capitol, saying he was headed to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the shooting have not yet been released.

“Please do not speculate or spread hearsay,” Gov. Bevin added.

A soccer coach at the school says all of her players are safe.

“You just never think this will happen in a small town like ours,” Savana Smothers, the high school’s assistant girls’ soccer coach, told The Associated Press in a Facebook message.

WPSD-TV reports the high school students are being taken by bus to a middle school where parents can pick up them up.

