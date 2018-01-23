Overland Park man allegedly strangled wife to death before dumping her body, court documents say

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — Court documents released Tuesday have provided more information about how an Overland Park woman was allegedly killed.

Robert Lee Harris Jr. is charged with premeditated first-degree murder in the death of his wife, Tanisha Stuart-Harris.

Two weeks ago, police were called to investigate a domestic dispute at the couple’s apartment near 80th and Perry.

According to court documents, later that afternoon, a witness told police he saw Harris pushing a large trash bin to his SUV. The witness told police the bin seemed to contain a heavy object, and he heard loud, thumping noises as Harris struggled to move it.

When police arrived, they noted broken glass and red stains on the carpet but didn’t locate anything abnormal in the apartment complex’s dumpster.

Investigators said later that night Harris called police to report his wife missing. When officers returned to the apartment, police said there was a strong smell of bleach and it seemed like Harris had been trying to remove the stains from the carpet, court documents say.

Police also found a receipt from Walmart that showed Harris had purchased the trash bin and several other items, such as knives and carpet cleaner, a few days before.

After being questioned, police said Harris confessed to being involved in his wife’s disappearance. Then the next morning, Stuart-Harris’ body was found in a rural area of Raymore near 163rd and Kentucky.

Autopsy results show she was strangled, according to court documents.

Stuart-Harris was a pastor at Repairers of The Breach Christian Center in South Kansas City. Harris was an elder at the church. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Previous coverage:

