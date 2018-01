OLATHE, Kan. — A person has died Tuesday in fiery, single-vehicle crash in Olathe, police say.

According to Olathe Police Sgt. Logan Bonney, the fatal crash happened near 133rd Street and South Greenwood Street.

When the vehicle was found, Bonney said it was on fire.

Information on the victim or what led up to the crash was not immediately available.

This is a developing story. FOX4 will update as more information is available.