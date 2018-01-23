Police searching for two suspects behind string of armed robberies at metro hotels

Police are searching for two suspects behind a string of armed robberies at hotels across the metro.

Blue Springs Police Department released photos of the suspects targeting hotels and motels in Blue Springs, Independence, Raytown, Kansas City, Grain Valley, and Overland Park.

Police said the suspects walk up to the front desk with a handgun demanding money.

One suspect is described as a white female, 30 – 40 years of age, dirty/dark blonde hair, between 5-foot-3 and 5-foot-6, thin or medium build. The other suspect is described as a white male, medium or heavy build, wearing an Under Armour hoodie.

They have been seen driving a dark-colored, possibly newer model Nissan Sentra, with no license plate.

If you recognize either of the suspect pictured above, or know anything about these robberies, please call Blue Springs Detective Lange at (816) 228-0102, or Crime/Intelligence Analyst Dachenhausen at (816) 220-2630.