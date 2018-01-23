Third victim identified in KCK house fire turned homicide investigation

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Police have identified the third victim in a Kansas City, Kansas, house fire that investigators later deemed a homicide investigation after three bodies were found in the home.

Officials said 53-year-old Kevin V. McBride was one of the three people found dead inside the home near 8th Street and Troup Avenue.

The fire broke out around 3:22 a.m. Dec. 12. Crews arrived on the scene four minutes later and found at least two people dead inside. Later that afternoon, KCK police said a third person was found dead inside the burnt home.

The other two victims — 61-year-old Ronald Guess and 53-year-old Gwinn Green — were both identified less than a week after the fire.

The day after the fire, police deemed it a homicide investigation. KCK Police spokesman Tom Tomasic said detectives weren’t ruling out that the fire was set to cover up other crimes, and it’s possible the three victims were murdered before the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.